Fred "Bud" Bingham, 79, of Sharon, SC, passed away November 30, 2019 at Hospice and Community Care in Rock Hill.
A Gaston County native, he was born September 21, 1940, son of the late Fred and Pauline Wiley Bingham.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Elizabeth "Libby" Bingham; son, Paul "Bud" Bingham; brother, Larry Bingham; and sisters, Alfreda and Joyce Bingham.
Bud was an avid hunter and fisherman and a farmer.
Left to cherish his memories are his daughter, Joyce "Joy" Robinson and husband Terry of Carolina Beach; brothers, Roger, Danny, and Ronnie Bingham; grandchildren, Allen and Buddy Davis; four great-grandchildren; friends, Greg and Jeff Bryant; beloved dog companion, Penny.
The family will receive friends from 7 until 9 p.m. on Tuesday, December 3, at Greene Funeral Service, South Chapel, 1503 S. York Rd., Gastonia.
A funeral service, officiated by Pastor David Stewart, will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 4, at the funeral home.
Burial will be in Armstrong Cemetery, Gastonia.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Wayne T. Patrick Hospice House, 2275 India Hook Rd, Rock Hill, SC 29732 or the , 6000 Fairview Rd, Charlotte, NC 28210
