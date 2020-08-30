1/2
Fred Brown
1930 - 2020
Fred Junior Brown, 89, of Gastonia, passed away Wednesday, August 26, 2020, holding the hand of his beloved wife of 68 years at CaroMont Regional Medical Center, Gastonia.
He was born September 5, 1930, in Atlanta, GA, son of the late Clarence A. and Mildred "Mick" Brown.
Fred proudly served our country in the U.S. Navy aboard the U.S.S. Worcester. He worked in sales with Lewis Motors and Haygood Lincoln Mercury. He was a very humble man with a heart of gold and had a great sense of humor. Fred was a hard worker and dedicated family man. He loved the outdoors and was an avid fisherman. His family also recalls him being an excellent chef.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Robert A. Brown; brother, J.B. "Pete" Brown; and sister, Evelyn "Sis" Dickerson.
Left to cherish his memories are his wife, Joyce Petty Brown; son, Richard Brown and wife, Jeannie; daughters, Lynne Brown, Susan Dedmon and husband, Ron; grandchildren, Andrew Brown and wife, Danielle, Caroline Schmidt and husband, Matthias, Lauren Horne and Stephen Wright, Austin Dedmon, Lindsay Horne, Alexandra Dedmon, Avery Dedmon; and great grandchildren, Iain Brown, Kylen Dedmon, and a third due in December.
A private celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Backpack Weekend Food Program, 214 E. Franklin Blvd. Gastonia, NC 28052, or to the charity of the donor's choice.
Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
Condolences may be made online at greenefuneral.com.




Published in Gaston Gazette on Aug. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
(704) 853-1300
