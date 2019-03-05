|
|
GASTONIA - Fred Compton, 95, passed away on March 03, 2019 at his home surrounded by friends and loved ones. He was born in Gaston County, NC, to the late William Lem Compton and Annie Flume Compton
A funeral service will be held 3:30 p.m. Thursday at Ollie Harris Memorial Chapel with Jason Huffstetler officiating.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at Harris Funeral Home, Kings Mountain.
Interment will be at Chapel Grove Cemetery, Gastonia.
A guest register is available at www.harrisfunerals.com.
Arrangements by Harris Funeral Home And Cremation Services, Kings Mountain.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 5, 2019