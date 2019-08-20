Home

Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home
2916 Union Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 864-5144
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Maranatha Church of God
2435 Redbud Drive
Gastonia, NC
View Map
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
12:00 PM
Maranatha Church of God
Fred Craft Sr.


1941 - 2019
Fred Craft Sr. Obituary
GASTONIA - Fredrick "Fred" Randolph Craft, Sr., 77, passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, August 18, 2019 with his loving family by his side. Fred was born in Huntington, West Virginia and is the son of the late Jess Craft and Betty Reynolds Craft Lee.

Fred retired from Allied Signal, Rocky Mount, North Carolina and after retiring, he worked for Gaston County School as a School Bus Driver/Custodian. He was a 5 Time North Carolina Senior Weight Lift

Champion in the mid 90's. He was a member of the Concerned Biker Association.

He was a former High School Football Coach in Wilson, North Carolina and former Strength Coach for South Point High School during their 2003 State Championship Season. He loved wrestling and also trained Greyhound Racing Dogs.

He found joy in putting smiles on children's faces while playing Santa Claus in Gaston County for years.

Fred was a member of Maranatha Church of God, where he was a member of the Men's Fellowship. He was a loving son, husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and brother.

Fred is survived by his loving wife of 20 years, Charleen Finchum Waters Craft; loving son, Fredrick Randolph "Randy" Craft, Jr.; two loving step-sons, Gary Waters (Lynne), Nelson Waters; loving step-daughter, Miriam

Bilger(Bob) ; half brother, Charles Lee (Miriam); two half sisters, Flora Jean Webb (Bill), Donna Lee; six grandchildren; six great grandchildren; and his three furry companions, "Boots", "Buddy", "Missy".

The family will receive family and friends from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at Maranatha Church of God, 2435 Redbud Drive, Gastonia, North Carolina with a Celebration of Life Service to follow at 12:00 p.m. Wednesday at Maranatha Church of God with Rev. Jeremy Burrell officiating.

Inurnment will be private for the family.

Mr. Craft was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Candie Yvonne Craft; three sisters, Josephine Chadwick, Gertrude Elliott, Sandra Beasley.

Memorials may be made to Maranatha Church of God, 2435 Redbud Drive, Gastonia, North Carolina 28056.

Online condolences may be made at: www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com

Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia, NC (704) 864-5144 is serving the Craft family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Aug. 20, 2019
