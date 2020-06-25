Fred Davis, Jr., 74, was born January 21, 1946 in Gastonia, NC to the late Fred Davis, Sr. and Azalee White Davis. He entered into heavenly rest on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center in Gastonia, NC. Fred was also preceded in death by his only beloved son, Marcus LaSean "Sean" Davis and sister, Dorothy Dawkins.



As a young child, he was a member of Mt. Calvary Baptist Church in Gastonia and in his adult life, he became a long-time member of Emmanuel Missionary Baptist Church where he served as Chairman of the Trustee Board. In January of 2013, Fred joined Epworth United Methodist Church where he was a member of the Ushers Ministry until his death. He also served on the Gaston County ABC Board and as Chairman for two years during his tenure.



Fred was a graduate of Highland High School, class of 1964 in Gastonia, NC and attended Gaston College in Dallas, NC. He was employed by Homelite, Inc. for four years before joining Tyco, Inc. (formerly AMP, Inc.) where he retired in 2000 after thirty years of service. However, for many years while working at Tyco, he also worked part-time for Gaston County Schools (GCS). Following his retirement from Tyco, he worked full-time at GCS for five years. As a result of his long-time employment with GCS, Fred was able to take a second retirement from the State of North Carolina. While employed with the school system, he served Robinson and McAdenville Elementary Schools before transferring to Hunter Huss High School where he was a member of the custodial staff until his death. While at Hunter Huss, he served as an assistant football coach under the leadership of Jamar McKoy. A lover of sports, coaching was his niche and, during his lifetime, he coached football at the Gaston Boys and Girls Club, as well as football and girls' basketball at WC Friday Middle School.



A faithful and loving husband, father, brother, "Papa", uncle, godfather, friend, and mentor, he is survived by his lifelong friend and wife of fifty-four years, Jennifer Pharr Davis of the home; daughter, Monica Danielle Davis Smith (Earnel Brooks) of Gastonia, NC; daughter-in-love, Liteca Davis of Mt. Holly, NC; grandchildren, Maurice Daniel "MJ" Smith, II, Morgan Danielle Smith, Martin Davis Smith, Dana Simone Singleton (Jason) all of Gastonia, NC and Matthew LaSean Davis of Mt. Holly, NC; brother, Ruben Earl Jackson of Gastonia, NC; great-grandson, A'Siyah; nieces, Pam Wilson (Sean), Twanda Blair, Gina Loor, all of Charlotte, NC, and Deborah Dawkins of Raleigh, NC; godsons, Jamar Kendrick of Gastonia, NC and Jamar McKoy of Charleston, SC; special goddaughters, Diane Nixon of Gastonia, NC and Kenya Reid of Durham, NC; a host of loving and supportive family and friends.



A public viewing will take place at Hunter Huss High School Auditorium, 1518 Edgefield Avenue, Gastonia, NC on Saturday, June 27, 2020 from 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm. MASKS ARE REQUIRED!



A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the United Methodist Foundation 13816 Professional Center Drive, Huntersville, NC 28078 where an endowment will be established in his memory to provide scholarships for students of Hunter Huss High School.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store