GASTONIA - Fred Edward Green, Sr., 76, passed away on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Caromont Regional Medical Center, Gastonia. He was born on December 25, 1942 in Gaston County to the late Daniel and Della Teague Green.
He retired from Galey and Lord, Burlington Plant. after 30 years of service.
Fred was preceded in death by his son Fred Edward Green, Jr.; stepson John Lee Walker; sister Judy Knight.
Left to cherish his memories are his wife Frances B. Green; daughter Sharon Green Driscoll of Gastonia; son Gary Green, Joseph Randall Green and wife Michelle all of Gastonia, stepson Russell Paul Kistler of Gastonia; step-daughters Frances Annette Totherow and husband Johnny of Clarendon; Dana Denise Walker of Alabama; sister Velvia Green of Gastonia; brother Larry Green and wife Wanda of Stanley;19 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild.
Fred's funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremations Services with Rev. Johnny Perry officiating.
His visitation will be held from 6:00 – 8:00 pm Friday, December 20, 2019 at the funeral home.
Interment will follow at Gaston Memorial Park, Gastonia.
To offer condolences, please visit www.siskbutler.com
Arrangements by Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services, Bessemer City.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Dec. 19, 2019