Colonel Fred Goodson was a member of the Last Man Club
Colonel Fred I. Goodson, 94 years of age of Gastonia, North Carolina passed away on Monday, March 2, 2020.
Fred was born December 23, 1925 in High Shoals, North Carolina and was the son of the late Irven and Bessie Keener Goodson.
He attended Cherryville, Paw Creek and Gaston schools, and served during World War II in Europe with the 508th Parachute Infantry Regiment of the 82nd airborne division.
After graduating from Lenoir Rhyne College in 1950, he worked with Wix Corps, Pyramid Electric Co., and Technical Associate of Charlotte until retiring.
After 39 years of military service, much of it with the 108th USAR reserve training, he retired with the rank of Colonel.
Fred and Christine are longtime members of First Methodist Church, having been married in its predecessor, Main Street Methodist Church.
Those left behind to cherish and carry on Fred's legacy and memories are his family: Karen Goodson Porch and her two sons and grandson: Jacob Porch, Joshua Porch and grandson, Moses Porch; three sons and daughters in law: Steve and Amy Goodson and their daughters and grandson: Lea Goodson, Tara Goodson Richardson and husband Corey and grandson Corbin Richardson; Mark and Ditty Goodson and their daughters: Hannah Goodson and Samantha Goodson; Clay Goodson.
A Life Well Celebrated Memorial Ceremony will be held at 2:00 PM, Sunday, March 8, 2020 in the Chapel of Carothers Funeral Home, 2205 Williamsburg Drive, Gastonia, North Carolina.
Graveside and Inurnment service with Military Honors accorded by the United States Army and Gaston County Honor Guard will follow in the Fountain Garden at Gaston Memorial Park, 1200 South New Hope Road, Gastonia, North Carolina.
The family will receive guests from 1:00 PM ~ 2:00 PM prior to the service.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 7, 2020