DALLAS - Fred Edward Lay, 78, went home to be with his Lord on August 23, 2019 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center.
He was born in Gaston County on December 14, 1940 to the late Earnest Henderson "Chick" Lay and Mattie Louise Brafford Lay. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters, Peggy Creech and Brenda Tate and her daughter Lisa; son in law, Richard Dean Ouzts.
Fred retired from Estes Express Line as a diesel mechanic; he worked at many different trucking companies.
He is survived by his loving wife of almost 60 years, Patricia Wiggins Lay; his children Teresa (Danny) Hawkins, Julia Lay, Michelle (Johnny Keith) Bruce, Fred (Amanda Helms) Lay, Jr., Anita (Tommy) Christenbury, Patrick (Christina) Lay, and Virginia Lay; seventeen grandchildren, Crystal (John) Massey, Danielle (Andrew) Brown, Toni (Jason) Ratliff, Jason (Erika Parker) Hawkins, Melissa (Beau) Fortner, Joseph Hawkins, Jocelyn Hawkins, Joshua (Melody) Bruce, Patricia (James Davis) Bruce, Alisha (Justin Bolin) Bruce, Anna (Kristian Farmer) Lay, Amber Lay, Ashleigh Lay, Abigail Lay, Zachary Christenbury, Sammy Viers, Joseph Viers and seven great grandchildren Iain Brown, Austin Bruce, Logan Bruce, Parker Hawkins, Bentley Bruce, Madilyn Parker and Kensley Bolin; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at Withers & Whisenant Funeral Home
A Celebration of Life Service will be at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, August 28 at Withers & Whisenant Funeral Home with Dr. Gary Berry officiating.
Pallbearers will be Joshua Bruce, Patricia Bruce, Fred Lay Jr., Patrick Lay, James Davis, and Jason Hawkins.
Burial will be in Gaston Memorial Park
Memorials may be made to his family for expenses.
Online condolences may be made at: www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia, NC (704) 864-5144 is serving the family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Aug. 27, 2019