Fred Mayhue Jr. of Gastonia NC passed from this world to the next surrounded by loved ones on Saturday July 13, 2019 at Robin Johnson House in Dallas NC.
Junior, as he was called by his wife, siblings, and friends was born in Gastonia NC on January 2, 1942 and was the fifth of eight children of the late Fred Mayhue and Ethel Mcelveen Mayhue.
Junior married his sweetheart Patsy Jimison on July 27th,1962 and spent his life loving and caring for his family: four children, nine grandchildren, and eleven great-grandchildren. When he wasn't busy being a husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, he spent his "spare" time repairing any and all things mechanical and enjoyed building things. He formerly worked for Armtex Inc. (27 years) and Hii-Tex (5 years).
Junior was preceded in death by his parents Fred and Ethel Mayhue; his siblings Faye Ghantt, Edsel Mayhue, Troy Mayhue, Peggy Cable; and his daughter Sherry Mayhue. He is survived by his wife of almost 57 years Patsy Jimison Mayhue; his brother Charlie Mayhue (Cathy); his sisters Naomi Butler (Ralph), Patsy Randolph (Roland, deceased); three of his children: Deborah Little (Tad), Donnie Mayhue (Ina), Steve Mayhue (Genie); his grandchildren: Brittany, Michael, Derrick, Brad, Melissa, T.J., Logan, Kristina, Alexandra; and eleven great-grandchildren.
A service is planned for Saturday July 20, 2019 at Union Baptist Church 1945 Ratchford Road, York SC 29745 at 2:00 pm, casual dress.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Robin Johnson House 5005 Shepherds Way Dr, Dallas, NC 28034.
Published in Gaston Gazette on July 17, 2019