Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home
2916 Union Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 864-5144
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
6:30 PM - 8:30 PM
Restoring Hope Foursquare Church
1026 Dallas Stanley Hwy
Dallas, NC
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
2:00 PM
Restoring Hope Foursquare Church
1026 Dallas Stanley Hwy
Dallas, NC
Fred Morrison


1945 - 2020
Fred Morrison Obituary
DALLAS - The Reverend Frederick P. Morrison – 74, joined his Heavenly Father on March 6, 2020 surrounded by his loving family at his residence.

He was born in Bangor, Maine on May 17, 1945 to the late George F. and Geraldine Rand Morrison.

Left to cherish his memories includes his loving wife of 53 years, Patricia Flack Morrison; son, Frederick David (Athena) Morrison; daughter, Tammy (Richard) Sigmon; grandchildren, Stephen, Samuel and Solomon Sigmon, Riley and Ashlyn Morrison; Sister, Priscilla Weymouth and numerous nieces and nephews; Reverend Morrison served Dallas Foursquare Church, Restoring Hope Church for over 40 years.

The family will receive friends from 6:30 until 8:30 p.m., Friday, March 13 at Restoring Hope Foursquare Church, 1026 Dallas Stanley Hwy., Dallas, NC Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, March 14 at Restoring Hope Foursquare Church, 1026 Dallas Stanley Hwy., Dallas with Pastor Cameron Bryson officiating.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Restoring Hope Foursquare Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 905, Dallas, NC 28034

Condolences may be made to www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com

Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia, NC (704) 864-5144 is serving the family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 11, 2020
