1927 - 2019
GASTONIA– Fred Orr Snider, 91 passed away on September 4, 2019.
He was born in Gaston County on October 14, 1927 to the late Lee Pressley Snider and Pearl Royster Snider. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Ann Davis Snider; son, Dickie Snider, brother, Lee Pressley Snider, Jr. Fred was a member of South Marietta Street Baptist Church. He was a graduate of Gastonia High School and attended Belmont Abbey College. Fred was a veteran of WWII serving in the U.S. Navy.
He is survived by his daughter, Dana S. Lutz and husband David; and granddaughter Blake Lutz.
The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Withers & Whisenant Funeral Home.
Private Interment will be in Gaston Memorial Park.
Memorials may be made to CaroMont Health Foundation in support of Courtland Terrace Memory Care, 2300 Aberdeen Blvd., Gastonia, NC 28054. The family would like to express a heartfelt thank you to the nurses and the staff at
Courtland Terrace Special Care Unit.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Sept. 6, 2019