BESSEMER CITY - Fred Robinson, 68, passed away March 24, 2019 at the Robin Johnson House in Dallas.
He was born February 22, 1951, a native of Gaston County, the son of the late Norman McKee and Margaret Woody Upton.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Daniel Kennedy and 2 sisters.
He is survived by his loving wife, Diane Robinson; mother-in-law, Jean Kennedy; daughter, Tracy Ray and husband RD; step-daughter, Amy Waldroup; 2 sisters; 4 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; and 6 fur babies.
A funeral service will be held 2 pm Friday, March 29, 2019 at Greene Funeral Service – South Chapel – 1503 S. York Rd., Gastonia, officiated by Pastor Sam Barnette.
The family will receive friends 6 – 8 pm Thursday at the funeral home.
Burial will be in Gaston Memorial Park.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 27, 2019