Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
(704) 853-1300
Calling hours
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
2:00 PM
Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
1951 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Fred Robinson Obituary
BESSEMER CITY - Fred Robinson, 68, passed away March 24, 2019 at the Robin Johnson House in Dallas.

He was born February 22, 1951, a native of Gaston County, the son of the late Norman McKee and Margaret Woody Upton.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Daniel Kennedy and 2 sisters.

He is survived by his loving wife, Diane Robinson; mother-in-law, Jean Kennedy; daughter, Tracy Ray and husband RD; step-daughter, Amy Waldroup; 2 sisters; 4 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; and 6 fur babies.

A funeral service will be held 2 pm Friday, March 29, 2019 at Greene Funeral Service – South Chapel – 1503 S. York Rd., Gastonia, officiated by Pastor Sam Barnette.

The family will receive friends 6 – 8 pm Thursday at the funeral home.

Burial will be in Gaston Memorial Park.

A guest book is available to sign online at www.greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 27, 2019
