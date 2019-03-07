|
GASTONIA - Fred G. Waller, 75, passed away March 3, 2019. He was born February 25, 1944 in Thomaston, GA, a son of the late Virgil and Dorothy Waller.
Fred graduated from Robert E Lee Institute Thomaston GA in 1962. He then enlisted in the US Air Force serving 4 years. He and Rose returned to Thomaston for a short time, then moved to Ohio and then settled in North Carolina. He retired from Adams International Trucking company as a financial manager.
Survivors of Fred include his daughter, Susan L. Harris and grandson, Caleb Thomasson of Belmont, NC; sister, Carol C Ellerbee and husband, Steve and brother, Wayne Waller-Griffin of Thomaston, GA. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Rose Waller.
The family will receive friends at McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia from 10:30 am until 11:00 am on Friday, March 8, 2019 . A memorial service will follow at 11:00 am in the Founders Chapel of McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia with Rev. Juston Smith officiating.
Condolence messages may be sent online at www.mcleanfuneral.com.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 7, 2019