McLean Funeral Directors
700 South New Hope Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 865-3451
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
McLean Funeral Directors
700 South New Hope Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
Memorial service
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
McLean Funeral Directors
700 South New Hope Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
Fred Waller Obituary
GASTONIA - Fred G. Waller, 75, passed away March 3, 2019. He was born February 25, 1944 in Thomaston, GA, a son of the late Virgil and Dorothy Waller.

Fred graduated from Robert E Lee Institute Thomaston GA in 1962. He then enlisted in the US Air Force serving 4 years. He and Rose returned to Thomaston for a short time, then moved to Ohio and then settled in North Carolina. He retired from Adams International Trucking company as a financial manager.

Survivors of Fred include his daughter, Susan L. Harris and grandson, Caleb Thomasson of Belmont, NC; sister, Carol C Ellerbee and husband, Steve and brother, Wayne Waller-Griffin of Thomaston, GA. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Rose Waller.

The family will receive friends at McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia from 10:30 am until 11:00 am on Friday, March 8, 2019 . A memorial service will follow at 11:00 am in the Founders Chapel of McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia with Rev. Juston Smith officiating.

Condolence messages may be sent online at www.mcleanfuneral.com. McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the Waller family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 7, 2019
