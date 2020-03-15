Home

Fred William Boyles, Jr., age 75, of Wilmington, NC passed away Friday, March 13, 2020.
He was born on July 5, 1944 in Charlotte, NC to the late Fred William, Sr. and Nellie Louise Putman Boyles.
Fred was a U.S. Navy Veteran of the Vietnam War. He enjoyed golfing and watching old western movies. Fred loved hunting in Colorado and drinking his daily coffee. He was a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather.
Left to remember him are his wife, Gloria Jean Amos Boyles; sons, Raymond Boyles (Anita) and Ronald Boyles (Nicole); grandchildren, Austin, Jacob, Kyla and Nikki; cousins, Starr Dowdle McCorkle, Joan Morgan, Judy Hudson and Bill Kirby; and many other family members and numerous friends.
In addition to his parents, Fred was preceded in death by his aunt, Margie Dowdle and uncle, Elmer Dowdle.
A graveside service will be held at Oleander Memorial Gardens in Wilmington, NC on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at 1:00pm. Military honors will be performed by the U.S. Navy.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.quinnmcgowen.com.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 15, 2020
