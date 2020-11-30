1/
Freda (Pope) Hardin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Freda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed: November 26, 2020
Born: January 4, 1936
Freda Pope Hardin went home to be with Jesus on Thursday, November 26, 2020 at age 84. She passed very peacefully in her sleep at home surrounded by her loved ones. Freda was an incredible Mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother, Wife, role model and true friend to her family and many others.
Freda was born to Adrian Pope and Madge Poe on January 4, 1936 in Lenoir, NC. Freda was a graduate of the Granite Falls High School Class of 1954. Freda enjoyed organizing many class reunions and traveled to five different continents with the love of her life, James Hardin, whom she was married to for over 52 years. Freda's crowning jewel was her family which consisted of 4 children, 8 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. Freda loved nothing more than to make every holiday and birthday very special and memorable for her family as well as spend time with her sister and many of her close cousins in the Granite Falls area. Freda was a member of First Assembly of God in Gastonia since 1980.
Freda met her husband, James Hardin, in 1966, marrying in March of 1967. James and Freda had one child together, their son Todd. Freda's two daughters, Kim and Jodie, along with James' daughter Debbie, made the Hardin household complete.
Freda is survived by her husband James Hardin, her daughter Kim Hensley; her daughter Jodie LaCoursiere and husband Ryan LaCoursiere; her daughter Debbie Brown and husband J. Michael Brown and her son Todd Hardin and wife Leah Hardin; her grandson Chad Randall; grand-daughter Tiffany Coates and her husband Rodney Coates, their children Brook, Alexis and Jaxon; grand-son Noah LaCoursiere and his wife Julie LaCoursiere and their children Elijah, Eden, Ezra, Everleigh, Easton and Ester; grand-daughter Jessica Rummage and her husband Michael Rummage and their children Asher and Ava; grand-son Matthew Brown; grand-daughter Lindsey Lawrence and her husband Cole Lawrence; grand-daughter Caroline Hardin and grand-son James Hardin.; her sister Rendy Wheeler.
Freda is preceded in eternal life by her father Adrian Wise Pope, her mother Madge Poe Wright and her brother Clinton Stratford Pope.
Funeral Service Arrangements:
First Assembly of God
777 S. Myrtle School Rd,
Gastonia, NC 28052
Thursday, November 3, 2020
Receiving of Family & Friends from 11:30 am – 1:00 pm
Memorial Service begins at 1:00 pm
Followed by Graveside Ceremony
Gaston Memorial Park
2205 Williamsburg Dr,
Gastonia, NC 28054
Funeral Services Rendered by Carothers Funeral Home, Gastonia, NC

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Carothers Funeral Home at Gaston Memorial Park
2205 Williamsburg Drive
Gastonia, NC 28054
7048676337
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Carothers Funeral Home at Gaston Memorial Park

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 29, 2020
My loving grandmother is going to be missed greatly. She will forever be in my heart I love you grandma

Love
Chad Randall
Chad Randall
Grandchild
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved