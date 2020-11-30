Passed: November 26, 2020

Born: January 4, 1936

Freda Pope Hardin went home to be with Jesus on Thursday, November 26, 2020 at age 84. She passed very peacefully in her sleep at home surrounded by her loved ones. Freda was an incredible Mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother, Wife, role model and true friend to her family and many others.

Freda was born to Adrian Pope and Madge Poe on January 4, 1936 in Lenoir, NC. Freda was a graduate of the Granite Falls High School Class of 1954. Freda enjoyed organizing many class reunions and traveled to five different continents with the love of her life, James Hardin, whom she was married to for over 52 years. Freda's crowning jewel was her family which consisted of 4 children, 8 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. Freda loved nothing more than to make every holiday and birthday very special and memorable for her family as well as spend time with her sister and many of her close cousins in the Granite Falls area. Freda was a member of First Assembly of God in Gastonia since 1980.

Freda met her husband, James Hardin, in 1966, marrying in March of 1967. James and Freda had one child together, their son Todd. Freda's two daughters, Kim and Jodie, along with James' daughter Debbie, made the Hardin household complete.

Freda is survived by her husband James Hardin, her daughter Kim Hensley; her daughter Jodie LaCoursiere and husband Ryan LaCoursiere; her daughter Debbie Brown and husband J. Michael Brown and her son Todd Hardin and wife Leah Hardin; her grandson Chad Randall; grand-daughter Tiffany Coates and her husband Rodney Coates, their children Brook, Alexis and Jaxon; grand-son Noah LaCoursiere and his wife Julie LaCoursiere and their children Elijah, Eden, Ezra, Everleigh, Easton and Ester; grand-daughter Jessica Rummage and her husband Michael Rummage and their children Asher and Ava; grand-son Matthew Brown; grand-daughter Lindsey Lawrence and her husband Cole Lawrence; grand-daughter Caroline Hardin and grand-son James Hardin.; her sister Rendy Wheeler.

Freda is preceded in eternal life by her father Adrian Wise Pope, her mother Madge Poe Wright and her brother Clinton Stratford Pope.

Funeral Service Arrangements:

First Assembly of God

777 S. Myrtle School Rd,

Gastonia, NC 28052

Thursday, November 3, 2020

Receiving of Family & Friends from 11:30 am – 1:00 pm

Memorial Service begins at 1:00 pm

Followed by Graveside Ceremony

Gaston Memorial Park

2205 Williamsburg Dr,

Gastonia, NC 28054

Funeral Services Rendered by Carothers Funeral Home, Gastonia, NC



