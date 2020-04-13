Home

Warlick Funeral Home
125 Dave Warlick Drive
Lincolnton, NC 28092
(704) 735-2521
Freda (Metcalf) Lawrence


1946 - 2020
Freda (Metcalf) Lawrence Obituary
LINCOLNTON- Mrs. Freda Metcalf Lawrence, age 73, of Pine Street in Lincolnton passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020.
There are no services planned at this time.
Mrs. Lawrence was born April 28, 1946 in Lincoln County to the late Fred Odell and Ida Elizabeth Sherrill Metcalf. She was retired from Duke Energy after 38 years. Mrs. Lawrence was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt. She was a sweet, kind soul and will be sorely missed.
She is survived by her husband, Bob Lawrence of the home; two brothers, Rick Metcalf of Bessemer City and Tim Hinson and wife Mary of Macon, GA; three stepdaughters, Leslie Lawrence Beam and husband Todd of Denver, Beth Lawrence Perkins and husband Craig of Lincolnton, Robin Lawrence Hart and husband Joe of Denver; five step grandsons, Trae York, Cason Perkins, Caleb Beam, Chase Perkins, Jensen Hart; one nephew, Brian Hinson and wife Stacy of Macon, GA, Julie Hinson-Van Brunt of Macon, GA, and Karen Rehn and husband Stephan of Pleasantville, NY.
Memorials may be sent to the Lincoln County Humane Society, PO Box 23, Lincolnton, NC 28093.
Warlick Funeral Home is serving the Lawrence family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Apr. 13, 2020
