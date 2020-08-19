1/1
Frederick Crump
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frederick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PACOLET, S.C. - Frederick Ted Crump, 80, of 570 Zion Church Road, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, August 17, 2020 at his residence.

Born in Gastonia, NC, he was the husband of Elizabeth Jane Barton Crump for 59 years and son of the late John Donald Crump and Ovedia Haas Crump.

He was the retired owner/operator of The Gun Shop in Gastonia, a Mason with Lodge #369, and a member of Grace Baptist Church. He was an expert in Civil War history, an officer in the Sons of Confederacy and organized two camps. He was also an avid hunter and fisherman and loved building street rods.

Surviving in addition to his wife are a daughter, Jana Crump Carringer of Bessemer City, NC; two sons, Donald Eric Crump (Kimberly) of Lincolnton, NC and Guy Dean Crump of Landrum; four grandchildren, Matthew Thomas Crump, Zachary Taylor Crump, Savannah Nicole Crump and Camaryn A. Crump; a great-grandchild, Raiden Bayne Crump. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Keenan Carringer.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Friday, August 21, 2020 at Blakely Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Calloway Cemetery in Pineola, NC with Reverend Alan Peeler officiating.

A memorial service will also be held at a later date at Grace Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Grace Baptist Church, 2222 Union Highway, Gaffney, SC 29340.

The family will be at the residence.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, SC

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Calloway Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
1047 Chesnee Highway
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 488-1141
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved