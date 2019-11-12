Home

McLean Funeral Directors
700 South New Hope Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 865-3451
Frederick Halek Obituary
GASTONIA - Frederick D. Halek, born on March 4, 1945, passed away on November 10, 2019 at Courtland Terrace after a long battle with Parkinson's disease.

He was the only child of the late Ferdinand J. Halek and Christina A. Homolac Halek of Oceanside, NY. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Maureen Stianchi Halek, daughters Deborah A. Halek, Dr. Judith M. Halek Moore, son-in-law Michael C. Moore, grandson Cadet 1st Class Stephen A. Moore, granddaughter April E. Moore, brother-in-law Victor G. Stianchi, sister-in-law Alicia M. Stianchi Pennick and brother-in-law Gary Pennick.

The family will receive friends at McLean Funeral Directors in Gastonia on Tuesday from 6:00-8:00PM

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday at 9:30AM at Saint Michael Catholic Church, Gastonia. Interment to follow at Gaston Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, to send condolence messages, or to view an enhanced obituary please sign in to the McLean's web site at www.mcleanfuneral.com.

McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the Halek family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Nov. 12, 2019
