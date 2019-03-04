Home

Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Dream Center
1128 York Rd.
Kings Mountain, NC
Memorial service
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
7:00 PM
Dream Center
1128 York Rd.
Kings Mountain, NC
Fredrick "Freddie" Eugene Hullett, 61, a native Gastonia, passed away Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center, Gastonia.
He was born May 19, 1957 in Gaston County, son of Barbara Bohannon and the late Roy Eugene Hullett.
Freddie is a US Navy veteran and attended the Dream Center in Kings Mountain.
Left to cherish his memories are his mother, Barbara Bohannon; sister, Judy Daniels and husband Mike; Freddie's sweetheart, Athenia Servis; nephews, Jay and Ben Daniels.
A memorial service officiated by Pastor Tim Goates will be held 7:00 on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at the Dream Center – 1128 York Rd., Kings Mountain, NC 28086.
Visitation will be held 5:00 – 7:00 pm at the church.
Condolences may be made online at www.greenefuneral.com.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 4, 2019
