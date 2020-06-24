Furman Sprouse
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Furman's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Furman Louis Sprouse, 89, of Kings Mountain, NC, passed away at home on June 21, 2020.

He was born June 6, 1931 in Cherokee County, SC to the late Horace and Dora Mae Wyatt Sprouse.
Furman was retired from Parkdale Mills after many years of service.

In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by his wife, Hazel Womack Sprouse; son, Junior Sprouse; grandchild, Tabitha Jones; and one great-grandchild.

Furman is survived by three daughters, Tammy Lefevers and husband Wayne, Linda Sprouse, and Ann Sprouse; grandchildren, Josh Lefevers, Krissy Chickoree, Matthew Grigg, Ricky Sprouse, and Jennifer Jones; and ten great-grandchildren.

A celebration of life service will be held Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 2:00 pm at the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, 1503 S. York Rd., Gastonia, NC. Pastor Glenda Cook and Pastor Sherry Owens will officiate.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Burial will follow at Westview Gardens, Bessemer City, NC.

Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia, NC.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
25
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
(704) 853-1300
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved