Furman Louis Sprouse, 89, of Kings Mountain, NC, passed away at home on June 21, 2020.



He was born June 6, 1931 in Cherokee County, SC to the late Horace and Dora Mae Wyatt Sprouse.

Furman was retired from Parkdale Mills after many years of service.



In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by his wife, Hazel Womack Sprouse; son, Junior Sprouse; grandchild, Tabitha Jones; and one great-grandchild.



Furman is survived by three daughters, Tammy Lefevers and husband Wayne, Linda Sprouse, and Ann Sprouse; grandchildren, Josh Lefevers, Krissy Chickoree, Matthew Grigg, Ricky Sprouse, and Jennifer Jones; and ten great-grandchildren.



A celebration of life service will be held Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 2:00 pm at the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, 1503 S. York Rd., Gastonia, NC. Pastor Glenda Cook and Pastor Sherry Owens will officiate.



The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.



Burial will follow at Westview Gardens, Bessemer City, NC.



Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia, NC.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store