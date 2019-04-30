Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 4, 2019
3:00 PM
Gail Henson Obituary
Gail Elizabeth Bradshaw Henson, 66, went home to be with the Lord on April 12, 2019. Daughter of the late Hazel G and Virginia Barrett Bradshaw. Gail was strong and sensitive, friendly, creative, smart and funny. She had a great love for music, dance, NASCAR and sports but most of all she loved her children and her family. Gail was a fantastic Mother to her children and many of their friends called her "Mama Gail." She sacrificed and taught them well. Her passing has left a void in the lives of many. Gail will be sincerely missed but never forgotten.

Gail is survived by son, Robert "Jody" Rice; daughter, Shannon Hope Rice and son-in-law, Wayne Patterson; stepson, Justin Hagan; brothers, Waverly Bradshaw and Barrett Bradshaw; sisters, Sheila Ivey, Hazel Hawkins; special cousin, Debbie Huffstetler; best friend, Mary Jane Neikirk and her daughters, Margie, Ashley, Carly.

In addition to her parents Gail was preceded in death by her husband, Claude "CW" Henson; sister, Rita Barber.

Please join us for celebration of Gail's life at 3:00 pm, Saturday, May 4, 2019, in the West Chapel of Greene Funeral Service, 216 Archie Whitesides Rd. Gastonia.

Online condolences may be made at greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Apr. 30, 2019
