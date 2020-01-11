|
|
Ms. Gail Lee Rice, 72, of Dallas, passed away on January 9, 2020, at her home.
She was born August 1, 1947, in Gaston County, daughter of the late Linwood and Mary Huffstetler.
Mrs. Rice was a faithful member of Midview Baptist Church in Kings Mountain. She served and loved the Lord with all her heart.
She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, who will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
She retired from JC Penney's after 28 years of service.
A funeral service will be held 2:00pm Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at Midview Baptist Church, officiated by Pastor Michael Rice.
The family will receive friends 6-8 pm Monday, January 13, 2020, at the church.
Burial will be at Bessemer City Memorial Cemetery.
Mrs. Rice is survived by daughter, Page Medlin and husband Tim; one brother; four sisters; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by son, Blair Rice; one sister; three brothers.
Memorials may be sent to Midview Baptist Church 703 Margrace Rd. Kings Mountain, NC 28086.
Arrangements are with the West Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
