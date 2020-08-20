1/1
Gaither Hayes
1966 - 2020
Gaither "Fling" Eugene Hayes, 54, passed away at home on Sunday, July 19, 2020. He was born July 7, 1966 in Cleveland County to the late Julius Gaither Hayes and Vickie Hayes Wilson.

Fling loved his music and his nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his sister Kimberly Hayes.

Left to cherish his memories are his sisters Vickie Charlene Hayes, Tonya Hayes Wilson (Sam Wilson, III) and Tiffany Hayes Gunn; 3 nieces and 5 nephews; 3 great nephews and 3 great nieces; special friends Ron and Geneva.
Fling's memorial service will be held 2:00 PM on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Sisk-Butler Funeral and Cremation Services with Rev. Chris Begley officiating.

To offer condolences, please visit www.siskbutler.com.

Arrangements by Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services, Bessemer City.

Published in Gaston Gazette on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Sisk-Butler Funeral and Cremation Services
Funeral services provided by
Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services
730 Gastonia Hwy
Bessemer City, NC 28016
704-629-2255
