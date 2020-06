To the Knox Family and Friends. I'm truly sorry for the lost of my Great Uncle Garland. You always showed me love as a child. I will always remember your smile and deep voice followed with a song. I didn't get to see you as an adult, but i carried your love for me as i for you in my heart dailey. Rest Peaceful Uncle Garland and tell your sister, My Granada Sedonia, I love and miss her sooo much. I know you are together again. Love Tishekia Knox aka Tikka (Buffalo NY)

Tishekia Knox

