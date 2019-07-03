|
|
GASTONIA - Garland James Savage, 78, passed away on July 1, 2019 at Courtland Terrace.
He was born March 6, 1941 in Malone, NY son of the late Victor Savage and Eva Richards Collins.
Garland retired from Carrier Corporation in Syracuse, NY as a master electrician. He enjoyed camping, fishing, and hunting with his family. He made treasured family heirlooms with his woodworking skills and harvested timber from land he owned in the Adirondack Mountains in NY. Special thanks to the staff at Courtland Terrace, memory care unit, your care and compassion were greatly appreciated.
He is survived by his wife, Irene A. Savage; son, Scott Savage and wife, Elke; daughters, Stacy Savage Skiff and husband Jerry, Shalene Savage Albanese, and Shelley Savage; 6 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; and sister, Peggy Collins.
Garland was pre-deceased by his father, Victor Savage; mother, Eva A. Savage (nee- Richards); infant son, Victor Savage; infant daughter, Victoria Savage; and brother, Paul Savage.
All services will be private.
Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
Condolences may be made online at www.greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on July 3, 2019