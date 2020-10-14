1/1
Garnet Hood
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Garnet's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
STANLEY - Garnet Bailey Hood, 82, passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at her home.

Graveside service will be held at Laurelwood Cemetery on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 12:00 noon with Reverend Jerry Sosebee officiating.

Born in Rock Hill, December 23, 1937 Mrs. Hood was the daughter of the late Woodrow Bailey and the late Jean Medlin Bailey. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Darrell Bundy Hood, Sr. She was retired from Farrow Place Apartments as an administrative assistant with 20 years of service. She volunteered at Piedmont Medical Center for many years. Mrs. Hood was a member of Mount Zion Baptist Church of Stanley, NC where she was very active.

Mrs. Hood is survived by her two sons, Marlin (Susan) Hood of Stanley, NC and Darrell B Hood, Jr. of Spartanburg, SC.

Greene Funeral Home Downtown Chapel is assisting the Hood family.

Condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Laurelwood Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Greene Funeral Home
2133 Ebenezer Road
Rock Hill, SC 29732
(803) 326-2051
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved