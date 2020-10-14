Garnet Hood

STANLEY - Garnet Bailey Hood, 82, passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at her home.
Graveside service will be held at Laurelwood Cemetery on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 12:00 noon with Reverend Jerry Sosebee officiating.
Born in Rock Hill, December 23, 1937 Mrs. Hood was the daughter of the late Woodrow Bailey and the late Jean Medlin Bailey. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Darrell Bundy Hood, Sr. She was retired from Farrow Place Apartments as an administrative assistant with 20 years of service. She volunteered at Piedmont Medical Center for many years. Mrs. Hood was a member of Mount Zion Baptist Church of Stanley, NC where she was very active.
Mrs. Hood is survived by her two sons, Marlin (Susan) Hood of Stanley, NC and Darrell B Hood, Jr. of Spartanburg, SC.
Greene Funeral Home Downtown Chapel is assisting the Hood family.
