1943 -2019
BELMONT – Garry Charles "Pete" Bain, 76 went home to be with his Lord on November 13, 2019 at CMC-Main (Atrium), Charlotte, NC.
He was born in Gaston County on October 13, 1943 to the late Robert Lee Bain and Berline Moore Bain. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Bobby Bain.
Pete was very active at South Point High School for over 15 years; he was an Assistant Softball Coach. He was in the semi-pro softball Carolina A's. Pete was a past recipient of South Point's Fireman of the Year.
He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Judith Winterson Bain; his wonderful children, Mike Bain, Lee Bain, A.J. Bain, Jen and husband Shane Walts; and Joe and wife Nicole Bain; 1 beautiful granddaughter, Nola Ann Bain; sisters, Kitty Rust and Martha Stowe; and too many friends to name.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. Saturday, November 16, 2019 at South Point United Methodist Church, 510 South Point Church Road, Belmont, NC 28012 with a Celebration of Life Service to follow at 3:00 p.m. with Reverend Erin Yow and Reverend Joe Lawing officiating.
Pallbearers will be Meredith Scruggs, Dick Landry, Pete Leatherman, Roy Smith, David Robinson, Barry Joye and Tony Bollinger.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , 5950 Fairview Road, Charlotte, NC 28210 or South Point United Methodist Church, 510 South Point Church Road, Belmont, NC 28012.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Nov. 15, 2019