Gary Bruce

Gary Lee Bruce passed away October 10, 2020 at the age of 49. He was born in Paterson, New Jersey.



He was the son of Grace Bruce and the late Tom Bruce. Gary was a computer technician and loved working on cars. He was a member of Maranatha Baptist Church in Dallas.



He is survived by his wife; Kristin Bruce, three daughters; Chelsea Gainer, Brooke Lynn and Madison Bruce, two sons; Mason and Landon Bruce, three grandchildren, Easton Terry, Livianna Bruce and Reina White, two sisters; Linda Elliottand Patty Koehler (Otto), one brother; Danny Tanzola (Lois) and many nieces and nephews. Celebration of Life will be held Sunday October 25, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Southminster Church in Gastonia, NC.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store