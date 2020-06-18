Gary and I became pretty close during the past 4 years and would help each other out at work. We always had a good time together and he would make me laugh all the time. I always say there are not any genuine, down to earth, real people anymore, but Gary was one of the few that was. He was nice to everyone he met, never fake, never let you down, and he made my day whenever he came around.



My friend will be missed and it won't be the same.

If someone had to describe you, many words come to mind.

Helpful and funny, your heart was so kind.

You glow radiated warmth like a blazing fire.

When others complained, you never said a word, it was you that truly inspire.

We talked about our Ancestry and made each other smile,

With Gary there, it didn't seem like work for a while

Rest now my friend, you will always be in my crew,

I miss you already, I am so blue.



The grace of our Lord Jesus Christ be with him and us all.

BURAY R. KISER

Friend