Gary and I became pretty close during the past 4 years and would help each other out at work. We always had a good time together and he would make me laugh all the time. I always say there are not any genuine, down to earth, real people anymore, but Gary was one of the few that was. He was nice to everyone he met, never fake, never let you down, and he made my day whenever he came around.
My friend will be missed and it won't be the same.
If someone had to describe you, many words come to mind.
Helpful and funny, your heart was so kind.
You glow radiated warmth like a blazing fire.
When others complained, you never said a word, it was you that truly inspire.
We talked about our Ancestry and made each other smile,
With Gary there, it didn't seem like work for a while
Rest now my friend, you will always be in my crew,
I miss you already, I am so blue.
The grace of our Lord Jesus Christ be with him and us all.
KINGS MOUNTAIN - Gary Romeo Cournoyer, 68, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at his home with his loving family by his side.
He was born in Hooksett, New Hampshire on May 7, 1952 and is the son of the late Delvas and Juliette Lafluer Cournoyer.
Gary was a veteran of the United States Air Force, member of City Church, Gastonia and loved to collect vinyl record albums. He was a "Jack of All Trades" and liked to keep busy around the yard. He was a longtime employee of Fresenius Medical Care where he was a Biomedical Technician.
He is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Therese "Terri" Plante Cournoyer; two loving daughters and their husbands, Julie Truett (Kevin), Kaye Ratte (Nick); four grandchildren whom he adored, Nicholas Ratte, Abby Ratte, Kameron Truett, Lauren Truett and his faithful furbaby, "Molly."
The family will receive family and friends from 2:00 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home with a Celebration of Life Service to follow at 3:00 p.m. Saturday in the Chapel of Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home with Pastor Ricky Collins with Military Honors to follow by the United States Air Force and the Gaston Honor Guard.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Roger Cournoyer, Leonard Cournoyer.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gaston Hospice, P. O. Box 3984, Gastonia, North Carolina 28054 or National Kidney Foundation-Charlotte, 933 Louise Avenue #101B, Charlotte, North Carolina 28204.
Online condolences may be made at: www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia, NC (704) 864-5144 is serving the Cournoyer family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jun. 18, 2020.