Gary Cournoyer
1952 - 2020
KINGS MOUNTAIN - Gary Romeo Cournoyer, 68, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at his home with his loving family by his side.

He was born in Hooksett, New Hampshire on May 7, 1952 and is the son of the late Delvas and Juliette Lafluer Cournoyer.
Gary was a veteran of the United States Air Force, member of City Church, Gastonia and loved to collect vinyl record albums. He was a "Jack of All Trades" and liked to keep busy around the yard. He was a longtime employee of Fresenius Medical Care where he was a Biomedical Technician.

He is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Therese "Terri" Plante Cournoyer; two loving daughters and their husbands, Julie Truett (Kevin), Kaye Ratte (Nick); four grandchildren whom he adored, Nicholas Ratte, Abby Ratte, Kameron Truett, Lauren Truett and his faithful furbaby, "Molly."

The family will receive family and friends from 2:00 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home with a Celebration of Life Service to follow at 3:00 p.m. Saturday in the Chapel of Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home with Pastor Ricky Collins with Military Honors to follow by the United States Air Force and the Gaston Honor Guard.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Roger Cournoyer, Leonard Cournoyer.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gaston Hospice, P. O. Box 3984, Gastonia, North Carolina 28054 or National Kidney Foundation-Charlotte, 933 Louise Avenue #101B, Charlotte, North Carolina 28204.

Online condolences may be made at: www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com

Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia, NC (704) 864-5144 is serving the Cournoyer family.

Published in Gaston Gazette on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
20
Visitation
02:00 - 02:45 PM
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home
JUN
20
Celebration of Life
03:00 PM
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home
2916 Union Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 864-5144
7 entries
June 17, 2020
Gary and I became pretty close during the past 4 years and would help each other out at work. We always had a good time together and he would make me laugh all the time. I always say there are not any genuine, down to earth, real people anymore, but Gary was one of the few that was. He was nice to everyone he met, never fake, never let you down, and he made my day whenever he came around.

My friend will be missed and it won't be the same.
If someone had to describe you, many words come to mind.
Helpful and funny, your heart was so kind.
You glow radiated warmth like a blazing fire.
When others complained, you never said a word, it was you that truly inspire.
We talked about our Ancestry and made each other smile,
With Gary there, it didn't seem like work for a while
Rest now my friend, you will always be in my crew,
I miss you already, I am so blue.

The grace of our Lord Jesus Christ be with him and us all.
BURAY R. KISER
Friend
June 17, 2020
Gary was one of my favorite people to interact with at work. He always had a great sense of humor and laughing was automatic when talking with him. Gary would always lend a helping hand, regardless if you needed it or not. He made Fresenius Kidney Care a better place to work just by connecting with him. I will miss his laugh and smile and I hope his family finds peace during this difficult time.
Jeremy McCoy
Coworker
June 17, 2020
I met Gary when I first started with Fresenius Kidney Care 9 Years ago. I remember the first thing he ever said to me was "so you're the new guy. I've heard a lot about you." We both got a good laugh out of it and we have been friends ever since. Gary brought a lot of joy to a lot of people. He was always making you laugh, and showing day in and day out that he was very passionate about his work. Gary made a difference in my life as well as many others. He will be missed.
Adrian Cormier
Coworker
June 17, 2020
Steve and I send or deepest sympathy to your family at this very sad time.
We pray peace and comfort for each of you. May God bless and comfort you and may you feel His loving arms around you.
Love,
Rayona and Steve Croshaw
Steve and Rayona Croshaw
Friend
June 17, 2020
We will miss you Gary! I worked with him at Fresenius Kidney Care. He always brought a smile to us! For the last 5 years it was an ongoing joke how he was getting ready to retire! Love and prayers to his family. What a blessing his life was to others❤
Kim Wilson
Coworker
June 17, 2020
Our family is so saddened by the loss of such a wonderful, funny man. The world won't be the same without Gary in it. Love and prayers to all of the family.
Erin Yochem
Friend
June 16, 2020
I'm truly going to miss you Gary, all the memories just are floating around in my head; from the time you helped me cook a meal for the staff , to moving supplies around in the warehouse. You would ask me " where is your head " and I would say old man. I will always remember the funny and pleasants moments at work. I don't have you to turn off the lights at work anymore, but I will always think about you putting us in the dark just to hear us shout Gary!!!! What a humble , caring person he was. I know he would'nt wont me to keep shedding tears so Gary Im gonna dry all my tears. I want to thank Terri for sharing Gary with us all, forever in my prayers.
Sheila Washington
Coworker
