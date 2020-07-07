Gary Doster

GASTONIA - Gary Edward Doster, 66, of Gastonia, NC, passed away, Saturday, July 4, 2020 at Courtland Terrace, Gastonia.
He was born December 13, 1953 in Los Angeles, CA, son of the late Raymond Doster Jr. and Eula Simonds.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Donald Doster.
Gary is survived by his sister, Catrina Doster Simpson; brothers, Ronnie Doster and Wayne Doster and wife Laura; sister-in-law, Cheryle Doster; 7 nephews; 4 nieces; 9 great-nephews; and 6 great-nieces.
A funeral service officiated by Pastors Curtis Wilson and Kevin Kellough will be held, 11:00 am on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at the
West Chapel of Greene Funeral Service – 216 Archie Whitesides Rd., Gastonia, NC 28052.
Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Burial will be held at Westview Gardens, Bessemer City.
