GASTONIA - Gary Eugene Ellis, 72, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at home. He was born February 14, 1947 in Gaston County to the late Lonzo and Leny Long Ellis.



Gary was a beloved husband, father and pawpaw. He loved deer hunting and traveling. He worked his whole life in textiles, after retirement he got to do the things he loved more often.



Left to cherish his memories are his wife of 32 years Donna Morris Ellis; Children Josh Ellis of Bessemer City, Jason Self of Shelby and Keely Pace of Gastonia; granddaughter Madison Pace of the home; brother Mark Ellis of York, SC; sister Wanda "Katie" Kirby and husband William "Bill" Kirby of Clover, SC; 6 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren



Gary's funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, May 27, 2019 at Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremations Services with Rev. Jason Moore officiating.



Interment will follow Westview Gardens, Bessemer City.



His family will receive friends from 1:00 to 2:00 pm Monday, May 27, 2019 at the funeral home.



