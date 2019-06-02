Home

Greene Funeral Service-West Chapel
216 Archie Whitesides Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
(704) 867-5521
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Greene Funeral Service-West Chapel
216 Archie Whitesides Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
5:00 PM
Greene Funeral Service-West Chapel
216 Archie Whitesides Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
Gary Eugene Rhyne III Obituary
Gary Eugene Rhyne III, 25, of Gastonia, passed away Friday, May 31, 2019, in Gastonia.
He was born August 16, 1993, in Gaston County, son of Gary Eugene Rhyne II and Tina Marie Costner Rhyne.
He was employed at STI Fabrics, Kings Mountain.
Left to cherish his memories, along with his mother and father, are his grandfather, Gary Rhyne and wife, Martha; and sister, Ashley Rhyne.
A memorial service will be held 5:00 pm, Tuesday at the West Chapel of Greene Funeral Service, 216 Archie Whitesides Rd., Gastonia. Rev. David MacEachern will be officiating.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Arrangements are with the West Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
Condolences may be made online at greenefuneral.com.
Published in Gaston Gazette on June 2, 2019
