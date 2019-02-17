|
GASTONIA, NC- Gary Gene Witt 90, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 At CaroMont Regional Medical Center.
He was born in Mason City, Iowa December 7, 1928, the son of Delbert Frederick Witt and Travers Mildred Morris Witt. He grew up in Mankato, Minnesota where he attended Mankato High School and the University of Minnesota. In 1951, he moved to San Diego, California to work in the Aerospace Industry: designing aircraft for Convair (General Dynamics), San Diego, Calif., and later at Hughes Aircraft Space and Communications as a Contract Manager in El Segundo, Calif. In 1982 he started his own business, Mechart Connecting Rods. In 1987 he moved his business to Gastonia, NC. Gary loved anything that had an engine; sports cars, boats, and especially airplanes. He was a private pilot and loved flying all over the United States. He was a member of EAA chapter 309, Midwest Antique Aircraft club, and the AOPA. He built an 80% scale of a 1934 Boeing F4-B4 Bi-wing airplane. He was a man of many interests and hobbies. He restored and repaired wrist watches, loved photography, and rallied sports cars. He was an avid reader of all things scientific, military, U.S. history, and current events.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his nephew Bruce Lee Ent, and his first wife Nora Gustafson.
Gary is survived by his wife of 53 years, Beverly Lechner Witt; daughter, Christine A. Taylor and husband Keith, Van Nuys, CA; son, Tracy Gary and wife Claire, Van Nuys, CA.; son, Aron John and wife Linda, Wheat Ridge, CO; brother Sherwood Brandt and wife Marilyn, La Palma, CA.; grandchildren, Sean Taylor, Kira Witt, and Ricky Witt; niece, Stefanie and husband Bobby Braun; and grand-nephew, Wyatt Braun.
Services will be held at a later date in Santa Maria, California. Condolence messages may be shared online at www.mcleanfuneral.com.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 17, 2019