1/1
Gary Gilleland
1944 - 2020
Gary Gilleland,76, of Bessemer City, passed away Friday, July 17, 2020, at his home.
He was born June 10, 1944, in Gaston County, son of the late Homer Gilleland and Ruth Crawford.
Gary was a member of Long Creek Memorial Baptist Church in Dallas. He worked at Armtex for 30 years in maintenance and retired from the Gaston County School System after 15 years of service. He loved his family. Gary loved to work on old cars, fishing, and taking trips, and was an Atlanta Braves fan.
Left to cherish his memories are his wife of over 55 years, Phyllis Harmon Gilleland; son, Dean Gilleland & wife, Tara; daughter, Deann Cook & husband Steve; grandchildren, Alex Cook, Michael Gilleland, and Amelia Gilleland; sister, Linda Stewart; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Eddie Gilleland.
A funeral service will be held 2:00 pm, on Tuesday, at Long Creek Memorial Baptist Church, 210 Long Creek Church Rd. Dallas. Pastor Heath Honeycutt and Pastor Dennis Wells will be officiating.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Interment will be held at Bessemer City Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Gaston County Hospice, PO Box 3984, Gastonia, NC 28054.
Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
Condolences may be made online at greenefuneral.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
21
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Long Creek Memorial Baptist Church
JUL
21
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Long Creek Memorial Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
(704) 853-1300
