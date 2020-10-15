1/1
Gary Hardee
Gary Hardee, 65, of Gastonia, NC, passed away, Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at W. G. (Bill) Hefner VA Medical Center - Salisbury, NC.

He was born July 23, 1955, a native of Gaston Co, NC, son of Elwood Hardee and the late Sarah Hyleman Hardee. Gary loved to spend time with his family, and he enjoyed bowling and playing bingo. He loved spending time outdoors, hunting and fishing. He was a U.S. Army Veteran.

A memorial service will be held 4:30 pm on Saturday, October 17, at the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service 1503 S. York Rd. Gastonia, with Pastor Steve Michaels officiating. Military honors provided by the U.S. Army. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

In addition to his father, Gary is survived by his loving wife of sixteen years, Sherry Clark Hardee; daughters, Faith, Hope and Ashley Hardee; step-son, Jesse Crowley; brothers, Glen Hardee (Pam), Jeff Hardee (Kelly), Alan Hardee (Jenny); sister, Beth Champion (Pete); brother in-law, Timmie Bingham; nephew, Scott Clark; numerous grandchildren.

Gary was preceded in death by his mother and his brother Billy Hardee.

Condolences may be made online at www.greenefuneral.com

Published in Gaston Gazette on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Memorial service
04:30 PM
Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
(704) 853-1300
