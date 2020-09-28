1/
Gary Lee Jolly
CLOVER – Gary Lee Jolly, 64, of Clover, SC, passed away on Saturday, September 26, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.
Gary was a good family man, best Paw Paw ever, and a friend to many.
He is survived by his wife, Carla Powell Jolly, daughter, Jamie Lee Powers and her husband, James Spencer, and grandchildren, Jada Hope Wood (Noah Ramsey), Steven Lee Wood, and Kaelyn Jade Powers.
All services will be private.
The family would like to thank Hospice of Palliative Care of the Palmetto Region for their love and support.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brattonfuneralhome.com.
Bratton Funeral Home in York is serving the Jolly family.

Published in Gaston Gazette on Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Bratton Funeral Home
1455 Highway 321 North
York, SC 29745
803-684-1880
