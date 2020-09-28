CLOVER – Gary Lee Jolly, 64, of Clover, SC, passed away on Saturday, September 26, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.
Gary was a good family man, best Paw Paw ever, and a friend to many.
He is survived by his wife, Carla Powell Jolly, daughter, Jamie Lee Powers and her husband, James Spencer, and grandchildren, Jada Hope Wood (Noah Ramsey), Steven Lee Wood, and Kaelyn Jade Powers.
All services will be private.
The family would like to thank Hospice of Palliative Care of the Palmetto Region for their love and support.
Bratton Funeral Home in York is serving the Jolly family.