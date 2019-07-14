Home

Gary Long


1951 - 2019
Gary Long Obituary
Gary Stephen Long, 68, of Kiawah Island, South Carolina, passed away Thursday, July 4, 2019.
Gary was born January 13, 1951 in Gastonia, North Carolina, son of the late James Darvin Long and Thelma Reneau Long.
He had a BA with honors from Davidson College, where he later served as a trustee, and an MBA from Harvard University. Gary was Managing Partner & CEO of Pulse Capital Partners. He previously served as President and COO of Investcorp and as SVP at American Express. During his career, he worked in Toronto, New York, Bahrain and London, where he was a longtime resident. He was a keen wildlife photographer and travelled often to Africa.
He is survived by his wife, Lee Carpenter-Long; his sisters Maxine Long Hill, Toby Long Bryant, and Ellen Long Faulk. He was predeceased by brother James Darvin Long, Jr.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Gary Long Memorial Fund, Davidson College, PO Box 7170, Davidson, NC 28035.
His Memorial Service will be held at Davidson College at a later date.
Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Downtown Chapel, Charleston, SC.
A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com.
Published in Gaston Gazette on July 14, 2019
