GASTONIA - Gary Blair Mullinax, 72, went home to be with his Lord on August 25, 2019 at Alexandria Place with his family by his side.
He was born in Gaston County on November 25, 1946 to the late Elvin and Lillian Davis Mullinax.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Sue Chi Mullinax and a brother Jeffrey Lynn Mullinax.
Gary was a member of Westview Baptist Church. He had great love for God and his church. He was a Deacon, Sunday School teacher, bus driver and anything else the church needed him to do. Gary was a US Army Veteran who served in the Korean Conflict for over two years. He retired from Bryant Supply with over 42 dedicated years of service. Gary was also a proud Eagle Scout.
He is survived by his loving wife of over 5 years, Sue Costner Mullinax; sister, Sandra Lineberger; nephew Robert (Heather) Mullinax; and many wonderful friends.
The family will receive friends from noon to 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at Westview Baptist Church, 3385 Fairview Drive, Gastonia, NC 28052 with a Celebration of Life Service to follow at 1:00 p.m. with Reverends Jerry Millwood and Mike Criswell officiating.
Burial will be at Gaston Memorial Park, War Memorial section with Military Honors by Gaston County Honor Guard.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Christian Ministry, 214 North Holland Avenue, Dallas, NC 28034
Published in Gaston Gazette on Aug. 27, 2019