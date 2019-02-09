|
Gary Michael Swink, 68, passed away on Wednesday, February 6, 2019. He was born in Cabarrus County, son of the late Harvey and Daisy Swink. He was a member of Catawba Heights Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Viola Black Swink; sisters-in-law, Greta Ghormley and Barbara Derrickson; brother-in-law, William Black; his step-bothers and step-sisters; and many cousins.
A funeral service to celebrate his life will be held 3:00 p.m. Sunday, February 10, 2019 at Catawba Heights Baptist Church in Belmont.
The family will greet guests for one hour prior to the service beginning at 2:00 p.m. also at the church.
Interment will follow the service at Castanea Community Church Cemetery, Stanley.
Memorials may be made to Celebrate Recovery c/o Catawba Heights Baptist Church, 311 Belmont-Mount Holly Rd. Belmont, NC 28012.
Woodlawn Funeral Home of Mount Holly is serving the family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 9, 2019