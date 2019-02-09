Home

Woodlawn Funeral Home
375 Woodlawn Avenue
Mount Holly, NC 28120
704-820-0608
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
Catawba Heights Baptist Church
Funeral service
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
3:00 PM
Catawba Heights Baptist Church
Belmont, NC
Gary Swink Obituary
Gary Michael Swink, 68, passed away on Wednesday, February 6, 2019. He was born in Cabarrus County, son of the late Harvey and Daisy Swink. He was a member of Catawba Heights Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Viola Black Swink; sisters-in-law, Greta Ghormley and Barbara Derrickson; brother-in-law, William Black; his step-bothers and step-sisters; and many cousins.

A funeral service to celebrate his life will be held 3:00 p.m. Sunday, February 10, 2019 at Catawba Heights Baptist Church in Belmont.

The family will greet guests for one hour prior to the service beginning at 2:00 p.m. also at the church.

Interment will follow the service at Castanea Community Church Cemetery, Stanley.

Memorials may be made to Celebrate Recovery c/o Catawba Heights Baptist Church, 311 Belmont-Mount Holly Rd. Belmont, NC 28012.

Condolence messages may be sent to the family by visiting www.woodlawnfuneral.org. Woodlawn Funeral Home of Mount Holly is serving the family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 9, 2019
