March 05, 1939-May 20, 2020
GASTONIA – Gary E. Threlkeld, 81 passed away on May 20, 2020 at Atruim Health, Pineville, NC. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather and a friend to all that knew him.
He was born in Gaston County on March 5, 1939. He was preceded in death by his mother, Gladys Threlkeld, his wife of 54 years, Gloria Jackson Threlkeld, and his son Ralph Steven Threlkeld.
Gary was proud owner & operator of Threlkeld Painting and Remodeling most of his life before retiring. He enjoyed spending time with his family and grandchildren. Gary enjoyed helping people and giving to everyone with a need. He once took his coat off at Tony's in the bitter cold and gave it to a homeless man. He was always helping people whether he was giving you a job or money to help buy food for your family. He was always thankful for what he had; and was such a caring man and always with a smile on his face.
Left to cherish his memories includes his children, Phillip and wife Donna M. Threlkeld, Randy and wife Donna D. Threlkeld, Jerry and wife Luan S. Threlkeld; grandchildren, Jennifer and husband Jamie Carpenter, Ashley and husband Freddie Dow, Jordan and husband Chad Harrell, Erica and husband Adam Threlkeld, Chase and wife Maddie Threlkeld, Cassie and husband Michael Walls, Randall Threlkeld, Jason Evans;
great grandchildren, Tripp and Connor Dow, Alexis Carpenter, Wyatt Threlkeld, Dakota Evans, Barrett and Macy Threlkeld, Nash and Hudson Harrell, Blake and Sydnee Walls.
Gary's family will receive friends from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 26th at Withers & Whisenant Funeral Home.
A Celebration of Life will be at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, May 27th at the Withers & Whisenant Funeral Home Chapel.
Entombment will follow at Gaston Memorial Park Mausoleum with the releasing of the doves.
Condolences may be made to www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia 704-864-5144 is serving the Family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 24, 2020