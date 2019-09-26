|
|
Gary Douglas Woodie, 84, of Gastonia NC, succumbed to Alzheimer's in the comfort of his own home surrounded by his family on the afternoon of September 20th 2019.
Gary is survived by his wife Joan Hager of 14 years, step daughter's Charmie Hager (Darryl Lewis), Kathyrn Corn Withers, step son Ken (Dulcina) Corn, brother- in- law Jack (Shirley) Webb, many loving step grandchildren, his beloved cats... Kitty Tom, Little Girl, Ozzie, Cookie/preceded in death and extended family. Gary was a loving friend to everyone.
Gary was in the National Guard and loved Bluegrass and Church Music.
A special thank you to the people at Hospice and Palliative Care, Charlotte Region for their loving care and support during his final days. Many years ago Gary made the decision to donate his body to Science.
Woodie ALWAYS said… "God is my Commander and Chief!"
Private services were held.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Sept. 26, 2019