Gaylard "Sonny" Michael
LOWELL - Gaylard "Sonny" Michael, 89, passed away on August 7, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Delsenya Michael; his wife, Robin Bradford Michael; brothers, Ted Bradford, "Berma T" Bradford; sisters, Betty Jean Clawson, and Gloria Farmer.

He was a member of First Baptist Church, Lowell and served in the US Army. Sonny is survived by his children, Debra Horne (Danny), Alan Michael (Barbara), Kenny Michael, Jeffery Michael; brother, Ralph Michael (Hazel); six grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, August 15, 2020, from 1:00 – 5:00 PM at the residence.

Online condolences may be made at www.BensonFuneralServices.com

Published in Gaston Gazette on Aug. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Benson Funeral & Cremation Services
101 Oak Grove St.
Mt. Holly, NC 28120
704-827-1801
