Gaylord Thompson Friend

Gaylord Thompson Friend Obituary
Gaylord Thompson Friend, age 81, of Fancy Gap, VA (formerly of Dallas, NC) passed away peacefully on Friday, May 8, 2020. He was born January 29, 1939 in Wythe County, Va., son of the late Gaylord M. and Maude Cook Friend. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Linda Stone Friend, and three sisters and three brothers.
Survivors include his wife, Billie Strong Friend; children, Rebecca A. Friend and her spouse Joe Lefcoski, Dixie Friend Abernathy and her spouse John Abernathy, and Craig T. Friend and his spouse Rod Turner; step-children, Trish Hudson, and Chris Hudson and his spouse Brandi Hudson; grand-children, Samuel Abernathy, Rachel Abernathy, Jordan Abernathy, and Connor Hudson; sister, Mary Mabe; and many nieces and nephews.
Gaylord was a man of quiet dignity. He was generous and compassionate to so many, truly living up to the essence of his last name. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force, worked for Eastern Airlines until its dissolution in 1991, and owned several salvage yards in Gaston and Lincoln County, NC. After retirement, he enjoyed life in the serenity of his home off the Blue Ridge Parkway, tinkering with cars and tractors.
The family would like to thank the staff of Alexandria Place in Gastonia and Hospice of Lincoln County for the wonderful care they provided.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you call someone you love and let them know.
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 10, 2020
