Gelena Dawes

STANLEY - Gelena Timmerman Dawes, 89 of Stanley, NC went peacefully to be with our Lord on June

22, 2020.



A memorial service will be held at 2 pm on Thursday, June 25th at Stanley Pentecostal Holiness Church, 113 Parkwood St. Stanley, NC 28164.



Visitation will be before the service from 1 to 2 p.m.



Burial will follow the service at Hillcrest Gardens in Mt. Holly.



