Gelena Dawes
STANLEY - Gelena Timmerman Dawes, 89 of Stanley, NC went peacefully to be with our Lord on June
22, 2020.

A memorial service will be held at 2 pm on Thursday, June 25th at Stanley Pentecostal Holiness Church, 113 Parkwood St. Stanley, NC 28164.

Visitation will be before the service from 1 to 2 p.m.

Burial will follow the service at Hillcrest Gardens in Mt. Holly.

The staff of Carothers Funeral Home at Gaston Memorial Park is honored to serve the Dawes family.

Published in Gaston Gazette on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
25
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Stanley Pentecostal Holiness Church
Funeral services provided by
Carothers Funeral Home at Gaston Memorial Park
2205 Williamsburg Drive
Gastonia, NC 28054
7048676337
