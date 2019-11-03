|
GASTONIA- Walter Eugene "Gene" Carpenter, 87, went home to be with the Lord on All Saints Day, Friday, November 1, 2019. Finally, brethren, farewell. Become complete. Be of good comfort, be of one mind, live in peace; and the God of love and peace will be with you. Greet one another with a holy kiss. All the saints greet you. The grace of the Lord Jesus Christ, and the love of God, and the communion of the Holy Spirit be with you all. Amen. 2 Corinthians 13:11-14
Gene was born on May 29, 1932 in Gaston County to the late Rufus Postell and Zoe Barbara Henderson Carpenter. Gene retired from the City of Gastonia after 30 years of service. He was a lifelong member of Lutheran Chapel Church, serving on Church Council, Dirty Collar Workers, Lutheran Brotherhood and served as a Sunday school teacher. Gene was a United States Army Veteran.
Gene had a love of faith, family and friends. He enjoyed telling jokes, gardening and watching cowboy movies. His favorite foods were watermelon and homemade ice cream. He enjoyed fellowship with friends at Hardee's and Firestone Grill.
Gene was preceded in death by his son-in-law Mark Heavner; brothers Miles Love Carpenter, John Rufus Carpenter and Henry Neal Carpenter.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 61 years Sara Etta Lankford Carpenter; sons Jonathan Eugene Carpenter and wife Katherine, Charles Rufus Carpenter and wife Donna; daughters Virginia Susan Carpenter Heavner, Pamela Jane Carpenter Quinn and husband Vince all of Gastonia; sister Mary Jane Clemmer of Murrysville, PA; 11 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 2:00 pm Monday, November 4, 2019 at Lutheran Chapel Church in Gastonia with Pastor Michael Comer officiating.
Interment will follow in the church cemetery with military honors.
There will be a reception for family and friends in the family life center following the interment.
Memorials may be made to Lutheran Chapel Church 702 North New Hope Rd. Gastonia, NC 28054.
