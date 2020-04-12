Home

Gene Ghent


1942 - 2020
Gene Ghent Obituary
BELMONT, NC- Claude Eugene "Gene" Ghent, 77, passed away April 9, 2020 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center. He was born July 31, 1942 in Lancaster, SC, a son of the late Eugene and Geneva Martin Ghent.
Gene proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force and worked with Old Dominion with over thirty years of service. He was an avid Tar Heel fan and enjoyed playing golf.
Gene loved his family dearly and will be greatly missed by the love of his life Phyllis Hayes of the home; daughters Terri Ghent of FL, Claudette Jones (Jeffrey) of GA, Claudine Gray of FL; sons Dennis Hayes (Brandi) of Gastonia, Christopher Hayes (Carla) of Belmont; sister Brenda Martin (Tony); brother Wayne Ghent (Brenda) as well as 18 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild. In addition to his parents, Gene was preceded in death by his daughter Diane Brachett and son-in-law Donnie Gray.
A service celebrating Gene's life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS, 66675-8516.
Hugs from home may be sent online at www.mcleanfuneral.com. McLean Funeral Directors of Belmont is serving the Ghent family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Apr. 12, 2020
