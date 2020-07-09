GASTONIA - Charles Eugene "Gene" Ross passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at the age of 86. Born on October 1, 1933 in Cherokee County, SC, Gene was the son of the late Forest Edgar Ross and Elsie Rumfelt Ross.
Gene was a retired sales rep with Met Life. He was a longstanding member of Newport Baptist Church where he served as a deacon. An avid photographer who loved the beach, Gene served as emcee for Mic Night in Gastonia. He proudly served his county in the US Army. He was a member of the Bessemer City American Legion Post where he served on the Honor Guard Team. Along with his wife Christine and John and Rose Stanley, they formed the Gaston County Chapter of Compassionate Friends.
In addition to his parents, Gene was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 54 years, Christine Sutton Ross; son, Douglas Eugene Ross; daughter, Deborah Jean Ross; brothers, George Washington Ross and Claude Edgar Ross; sisters, Stella Earnhardt, Mabel Allen, Margaret Beam, Louise Greene, Helen Harvell, Pauline Boheler, Nell Chambers and Ruth Sayers.
Mr. Ross is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Ronald Keith and Debbie Ross; grandchildren and their spouses, Tyler and Ashley Ross, and Nickie and Ross Puckett; great-grandchildren, Kaiden, Sadie, Christopher and Jeremiah.
Family and friends of Gene Ross are invited to attend his visitation beginning at 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM Friday, July 10, 2020 at McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia.
Due to current Covid-19 restrictions, it is mandatory for masks to be worn and social distancing will be observed. His funeral service will be held privately on Saturday, July 11, 2020 in Founders Chapel of McLean Funeral
Directors of Gastonia. The Rev. David Carter and Pastor John Stanley will officiate.
Burial with military honors will follow in Gaston Memorial Park.
Condolences may be sent to the Ross family online at www.mcleanfuneral.com
The Ross family has requested in lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Gene may be sent to the American Cancer Society
, 1901 Brunswick Avenue, #100, Charlotte, NC 28207
