Dr. Gene Ware, 71, of Kings Mountain, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at his home.
He was born November 1, 1947, in Cleveland County, son of the late Arthur Buyon Ware and Eva Bridges Ware.
Dr. Ware was the Pastor of New Life Baptist Church for over 34 years. He was the Founder and President of New Life Bible College and Seminary.
Left to cherish his memories are his wife of 50 years, Glenda Jones Ware; son, Arthur Ware Jr. and wife, Karen; daughter, Jeannie Kirby and husband, Chuck; brothers, Roy Ware, Alfred Ware, Ricky Ware; sisters, Martha Owens, Sandra Jones; and grandchildren, Jessica Kirby, Emily Kirby, and Jacqueline Ware.
A funeral service will be held 10:00 am on Monday, August 19, 2019, at New Life Baptist Church, 614 S. Eleventh St. Bessemer City. The Revs. Dennis Gomez, Adam Greene, and Tommy Simpson will be officiating.
The family will receive friends 5:00 – 7:00 pm, Sunday, August 18, 2019, at the church.
Interment will be held at Chestnut Ridge Baptist Church Cemetery, Kings Mountain.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to New Life Baptist Church, Harvest Box, PO Box 1258, Bessemer City, NC 28016.
Arrangements are with the West Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
Condolences may be made online at greenefuneral.com.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Aug. 18, 2019