GASTONIA, NC- Mrs. Geneva Cook Stephens, 83, of Gastonia, NC and formerly of Clover, SC, passed away Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at Courtland Terrace, Gastonia, NC.
Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 16, 2019 at M. L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home, 209 N. Main St., Clover, SC. The family will receive friends 1 hour before the service. Interment will be in Lakeview Memory Gardens.
Mrs. Stephens was born December 31, 1935 in Murphy, NC to the late Olin and Ethel Bates Cook.
Survivors are her husband Onner "Jack" Jones Stephens; daughter Lisa Robinson (Brian) of Gastonia, NC; son Danny Stephens (Denise) of Lowell, NC; sisters Vivian Whitlock, Helen Easler, & Patsy Simpson; grandchildren Travis Stephens, Brandon Stephens (Christy), Patrick Stephens, Mr. & Mrs. Logan Robinson, Jordan Robinson, Jaret Robinson (Madison Clemmer); great grandchildren Phoebe Stephens, Lucy Stephens, Zack Stephens, Jackson Stephens, & Benjamin Stephens.
M. L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home, Clover, SC is serving the family of Mrs. Stephens.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Nov. 15, 2019