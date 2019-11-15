Home

M.L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home
209 North Main Street
Clover, SC 29710
(803) 222-9001
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
M.L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home
209 North Main Street
Clover, SC 29710
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
M.L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home
209 North Main Street
Clover, SC 29710
Geneva C. Stephens


1935 - 2019
Geneva C. Stephens Obituary
GASTONIA, NC- Mrs. Geneva Cook Stephens, 83, of Gastonia, NC and formerly of Clover, SC, passed away Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at Courtland Terrace, Gastonia, NC.
Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 16, 2019 at M. L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home, 209 N. Main St., Clover, SC. The family will receive friends 1 hour before the service. Interment will be in Lakeview Memory Gardens.
Mrs. Stephens was born December 31, 1935 in Murphy, NC to the late Olin and Ethel Bates Cook.
Survivors are her husband Onner "Jack" Jones Stephens; daughter Lisa Robinson (Brian) of Gastonia, NC; son Danny Stephens (Denise) of Lowell, NC; sisters Vivian Whitlock, Helen Easler, & Patsy Simpson; grandchildren Travis Stephens, Brandon Stephens (Christy), Patrick Stephens, Mr. & Mrs. Logan Robinson, Jordan Robinson, Jaret Robinson (Madison Clemmer); great grandchildren Phoebe Stephens, Lucy Stephens, Zack Stephens, Jackson Stephens, & Benjamin Stephens.
Online condolences may be made at www.mlfordsons.com
M. L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home, Clover, SC is serving the family of Mrs. Stephens.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Nov. 15, 2019
