George Bolick, 92, of Gastonia passed away Sunday August 30, 2020. George Bolick was a veteran of World War II and served in the U.S. Navy in the South Pacific. He joined the Navy at the age of 15 only because his mother vouched that he was 18 and saw action while the U.S. took back the Philippines. By the time the war was over he had finally reached the age of 18. George worked for over 35 years as the body shop manager for Earl Tindol Ford in Gastonia. He was always very proud of his reputation of having the best body shop in town. He was a member of
Loray Baptist Church in Gastonia. He was a faithful man who raised his family with Christian beliefs and values. He will be dearly missed by many.
He is survived by his three children, his daughter Linda Hinson of Charlotte, N.C., his eldest son Don Bolick of Boone, N.C., and Bryan Bolick and wife Stephanie, daughters, Katelyn, and Abby of Wilmington, N.C. Also survived by his grandchildren, Brooke Bolick of York, S.C., Christopher Bolick, of Hong Kong, and Katelyn and Abby Bolick, of Wilmington, N.C.
Services will be held at the Graveside at 10:30 AM on Thursday September 3, 2020 in The Hillcrest Garden at Gaston Memorial Park, 2205 Williamsburg Drive. Reverend Kent Cranford, of Loray Baptist Church, will officiate.
For anyone wishing to say their final goodbyes to George he will be lying in repose from 10:00
AM to 5:00 PM on Wednesday September 3, 2020 at Carothers Funeral Home in Gastonia.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in George's name to Loray Baptist Church, 1128 West Franklin Boulevard, Gastonia NC 28052.
Fond memories of George and condolences for the family may be left at www.carothersfuneralhomegastonia.com.
The staff of Carothers Funeral home at Gaston Memorial Park is honored to serve the Bolick family.